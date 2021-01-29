LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect from a shooting that took place east of the Strip.
On Jan. 24, 2021 around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate a shooting at a hotel in the 5000 block of Koval Lane. Arriving officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, police say.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department gang detectives say there was a verbal altercation between the suspect and victim. After the argument ended, police say the suspect got into a dark color, four-door sedan that had a large rear spoiler. The suspect then drove up to the victim and fired several rounds and then fled at in the car at a high speed, police say.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Pacific Islander man, approximately 6’ tall, slender build with long, dark hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark color, newer model Subaru STI.
Police urge with any information about this incident to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-7826 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.