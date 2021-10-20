LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal shooting that took place overnight in the southeast valley.
Around 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 20, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a reported shooting in the 6800 block of East Russell Road near Boulder Highway and New Silverbowl Park.
Police said officers found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The man was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Detectives' investigation found that the victim met with an unknown suspect before the shooting, police said.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending routine notification of kin.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.