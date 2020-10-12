LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the east valley Monday night.
According to police, officers responded to a domestic violence call at the 5400 block of Club House Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, just after 6 p.m. on October 12.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Richard Meyers said police found a person with stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Meyers added that previous calls for service had occurred at the residence where the stabbing occurred.
Police are seeking an outstanding person of interest related to the case, and urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.
The person was described only as a white woman.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.