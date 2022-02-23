Las Vegas police seek suspect in east valley robbery

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery at a business in downtown Las Vegas.
According to police, on Monday, Feb. 7 at approximately 4:38 a.m., the suspect reportedly entered the business in the 2000 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Crestwood Avenue. He then pointed his handgun at the victim and demanded money, police said.
The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 35 years old, approximately 5'10" tall with a medium to heavy build. He was last seen wearing a blue bandana face mask, long black trench coat, blue jeans, black beanie and blue gloves.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
