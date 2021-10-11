LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking a suspect in a dog death investigation, the department said Monday.
On Oct. 4 about 3 p.m., police were called to the 3000 block of S. Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, for a dog found hanging dead from a fence.
Police said they obtained surveillance video showing the suspect walking the dog on a leash into the parking lot and hanging it.
The suspect was described as a Black man with long dreadlocks and a short beard. At the time, he was wearing a white shirt, white pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information was urged to contact police at 702-828-3307, to remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
