LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were seeking a suspect in a commercial robbery in northwest Las Vegas.
On Wednesday, the suspect entered a business in the 3000 block of North Tenaya Way, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He selected items, concealed them and attmepted to leave.
Once outside, employees confronted the suspect, and a struggle ensued, Metro said. The suspect fled in a late-model black Nissan Altima or Sentra.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male age 25 to 30, with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his neck.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, people can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit cimrestoppersofnv.com. Crime Stoppers tips directly leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a cash reward.
