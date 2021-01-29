LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a commercial robbery that took place on Thursday in the west valley.
On Jan. 28 around 10:16 p.m., police say a suspect entered a business near the 8000 block of Westcliff Drive in Las Vegas, Nevada, pointed a firearm at the employee and demanded money from the register.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s weighing 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue beanie, blue bandana, orange and gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is urging anyone with information at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
