LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect in a robbery of a business that took place Monday afternoon in the east valley.
On Feb. 1 around 3:22 p.m., an armed robbery occurred at a business in the 20 block of North Mojave Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
The suspect allegedly entered and pointed a gun and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police say.
Police describe the man as mid to late 30s, 5'10" to 6' tall, thin build, last seen wearing a black jacket, black and white shoes, black gloves and a white and black bandana.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
