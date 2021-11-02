LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are searching for a man they said robbed a store at gunpoint on Tuesday.
They said the robbery happened Nov. 2 at a business near Rancho Drive and Sahara Avenue. The suspect was described as in his 40s, 5'8" tall, 200 lbs. and bald.
Anyone with information can call Metro Police at 702-828-3591. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or visiting their website.
