LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were searching for a woman who has allegedly battered others on a public bus.
According to a post on Facebook by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the woman had not had any contact with the victims before the incidents.
Thee department attached a photo of what they called "the most violent of the events." They were seeking the identity of the woman pictured.
LVMPD confirmed two attacks in July 2019. On July 20, 2019, police said the woman was involved with a battery on a bus on Sahara and Crystal Waters near Fort Apache.
The second attack was July 21, 2019 at Rainbow and Flamingo. It was also classified as a battery case.
Police said there were no substantial injuries in either attack.
Anyone with information was urged to call (702) 828-4813 or email J6412R@LVMPD.com with information. Callers may also reach out to CrimeStoppers anonymously at (702) 385-5555.
