LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who allegedly committed an armed robbery at an east valley business on Friday morning.
At 8:03 a.m. a woman entered a business near the 3800 block of East Sunset Road, approached the cash register and demanded money, police say.
The suspect is described as a Black adult woman, 5'7" 150 to 200 lbs wearing a black jacket over a grey hoodie, gray sweatpants, black shoes, a blue face mask and gray cotton gloves.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
