LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they are looking for a suspect in what they called a "violent beating" on a bus in April.
On April 9 about 5:30 p.m., police said they responded to a battery call at Flamingo Road and Tamarus Street where a man said he was violently attacked by an unknown man on a public bus.
Police said the victim was punched multiple times in the face and had fractures.
Detectives said they were looking for a 6' tall man with a medium build, who at the time was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap. He has two distinct tattoos on either side of his chest.
Anyone with information was urged to contact police at (702) 828-8639 or CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.