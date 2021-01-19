LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking a suspect who they say committed six armed robberies at businesses across the valley in January.
The suspect enters the business, shows a gun and demands money from the register, police say.
He is described as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5'7" to 6' tall, approximately 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, ripped jeans and black and white shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Las Vegas Metropolitan police at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 701-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
