LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in a commercial robbery that took place in the southeast valley late Saturday night.
The incident took place on July 18th, 2020, at approximately 11:53 p.m., at a business located on the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch. The suspect allegedly entered the business, threatened the victim and demanded money from the register. Police say the victim complied and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a white male adult, 6', 200 lbs, 25 to 35 years old, last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, white athletic shoes and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
If I’m counting the masks robbing strories,this is #3 now ? Never let a good crisis go to waste? And a cracker ?
