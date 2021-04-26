LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have detained two and are seeking a third suspect after a shooting that took place late Monday morning in an apartment complex in the west valley.
Police received a call around 11:49 a.m. and responded to investigate an assault or battery with a gun in the 1200 block of South Torrey Pines Drive.
One person was transported to UMC Trauma for gunshot wounds, police say. Two possible suspects have been detained, and police are seeking a third.
Campus police for the adjacent College of Southern Nevada issued a warning that LVMPD was seeking a Hispanic female in all-black clothing wearing sunglasses.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
