LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night that stemmed from a dispute over a vehicle, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police received a call on Oct. 30 around 10:40 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of East Twain Avenue near Nellis Boulevard. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on scene.
Police said detectives learned that the victim was in a dispute with several other people over a vehicle. During the dispute, an unidentified suspect approached them and began shooting, striking the victim.
The victim's identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
