LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for a robbery suspect who has been allegedly targeting elderly people in casino parking lots.
According to police, the man is between 20 and 30 years old. They say he will drive into a parking garage or lot of a casino property and approach the lone victims, push them to the floor and take off with their purse. Police say he then tries to use their debit or credit cards.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black baseball cap and black mask. He was seen in a dark pickup truck with a white sticker in the rear window and Nevada plate 174G05.
Las Vegas police did not say how many incidents the man is suspected in.
Anyone with information or who has been a victim is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-9455 or SACInvestigations@LMVPD.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
