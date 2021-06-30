LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they are looking for a suspect in a robbery in the northwest valley.
About 6:30 p.m. on June 27, police said the man allegedly committed an armed robbery near Durango Drive and Dorrell Lane in the northwest valley.
The man was described as 25-30 years old, 6'2" tall with a thin build. He was wearing a Gucci jacket, Gucci fanny pack, blue jeans and black does.
Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.
