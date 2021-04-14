LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in a March 22 homicide.
The incident happened at a Circle K gas station on S. Valley View Boulevard near Alta Drive around 3:30 a.m. Lt. Ray Spencer said Kashif Brown, 24, arrived at the gas station and began to fill his gas tank and purchased a few items from inside the store.
"When Kashif arrived in the parking lot at the Circle K, he started filling up his car with gas. He went inside to make some small purchases and then when he walked outside, a car pulled up alongside of him," Spencer said.
The suspect got out of the car and fired "multiple rounds" at Brown, striking and killing him, he added.
The vehicle was "approximately" a 2015 grey Chrysler 300. The driver and suspect in the homicide is an unidentified Black male who exited the car in "what we think was attempted robbery," Spencer said.
A Black female also was in the suspect's vehicle at the time of the incident, and the car had pulled into the parking lot about 10 minutes before the shooting, he added.
"We think that the suspect was either casing the store for a robbery or casing anyone who was pulling up to the pumps," Spencer said.
The suspect then got back in the vehicle and fled the scene, Spencer said.
"Here, it's a complete random incident, and there is no link. That's why we're reaching out to the public to help solve this case," he said.
The LVMPD released surveillance footage showing the incident, suspects and the vehicle, he added. Police were unable to determine from the video what the car's license plate said.
Anyone who believes they have information related to the case is urged to contact the police department at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous. Reward money is available through Crime Stoppers, Spencer said.
