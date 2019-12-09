LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have asked the public's help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint outside a valley bank.
According to police, the victim was going to make a bank deposit near Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard about 12:22 p.m. on Dec. 2 when the suspect robbed her at gunpoint. The suspect stole the woman's bag which contained an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described by police as an adult male, approximately 5’7”-5’9” and 180-190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and dark colored shoes with a white Nike swoosh.
Police say the man left the scene in a white 2017-2018 Audi A4 sedan.
Those with any information on the suspect are asked to call Detective E. Grimes at (702) 828-1942.
