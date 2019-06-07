LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help identifying the suspect in a robbery at the Orleans Casino.
About 3:30 a.m. June 7, officers responded to the 4500 block of West Tropicana Avenue to investigate a report of a robbery, police said.
Officers learned the victim had left the casino and while entering his car was approached by an unidentified man, police said. The suspect allegedly demanded items from the victim and brandished a handgun.
A struggle ensued, and the victim was pistol-whipped, police said. The suspect fled to a late-model Dodge Charger with a yellow front spoiler guard and drove away.
The suspect is described as a black man of medium build, bald, with a beard, police said.
Anyone with any information about this incident or on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the LVMPD Enterprise Area Command Patrol detectives at 702-828-4809, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
