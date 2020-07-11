LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they are looking for more potential victims of a suspended USA Gymnastics coach.
Terry Gray, 52, was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sex crimes detectives and has been charged with multiple counts of lewdness with a minor, police said.
Gray worked as a gymnastics coach in Las Vegas between 2009 and 2015. Last year, he was suspended by USA Gymnastics.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Gray or has information is urged to contact Las Vegas police at (702) 828-3421.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or online: www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
