LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking the public’s assistance identifying a person of interest who may have information regarding devices being used to obtain personal data.

The individual is described as a man between the age of 25 and 35. He was last seen wearing a white hat, white hooded jacket with a blue vest, white pants and white shoes. 

Anyone with any information about the identity or location of this person of interest is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3285 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

