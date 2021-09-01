LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking the public’s assistance identifying a person of interest who may have information regarding devices being used to obtain personal data.
The individual is described as a man between the age of 25 and 35. He was last seen wearing a white hat, white hooded jacket with a blue vest, white pants and white shoes.
Anyone with any information about the identity or location of this person of interest is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3285 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
