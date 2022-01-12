UPDATE: Las Vegas police have released an image of a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash from Jan. 3, and are asking the public's assistance identifying them.
According to police, the man hit a pedestrian near Sahara Avenue and Santa Rita Drive on Jan. 3 just before 7 p.m., and fled the scene before police or medical had responded.
On Jan. 7, police released information about the man's vehicle, asking the public to call with any information that can help identify the driver. At the time, the victim had suffered critical injuries.
As of Jan. 12, police said the victim had died. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the crash victim.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact police at 702-828-3786, CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the P3 app.
Original story continues below.
ORIGINAL STORY (JAN. 7): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for a damaged Jeep in a critical hit-and-run crash this week.
Officers responded to the crash at Sahara Avenue and Santa Rita Drive on Jan. 3 about 7 p.m. Police say a 2019 white Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound while a pedestrian was crossing Sahara.
The Jeep struck the 37-year-old man, resulting in critical injuries.
The driver of the Jeep continued westbound on Sahara, leaving the scene. The vehicle will have damage to the front grill area and possibly the windshield, police said.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact police at 702-828-3786, CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the P3 app.
