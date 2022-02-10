LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a man reported missing on Wednesday.
Timothy Lane, 49, was last seen on Feb. 9 about 8 a.m. in the 8300 block of Cozumel Creek Court, near Windmill Lane and Buffalo Drive.
Police said he was last seen in athletic clothing. He may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
He's described as 5'7" tall, 180 lbs. with brown eyes.
Lane's vehicle was later located in Kyle Canyon, according to Go Mt. Charleston.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 702-828-3111, during business hours at 702-828-2907 or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
