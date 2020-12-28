LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a missing endangered 26-year-old woman who was last seen on Dec. 22.
Jawaher Hejji was last seen around 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 near the 300 block of Shadow Canyon Drive in Henderson. Police say she could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Hejji was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and black sweat pants.
All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Hejji. Anyone with information about her location is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.
