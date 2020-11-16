LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in looking for an endangered, missing 20-year-old man.
Samage Merriweather was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 15 at about 11:00 a.m. near the 8300 block of Charleston Boulevard. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say he might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Merriweather is described as a Black male, 5'11' and 130 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes.
Police have asked hospitals to check their registries and contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3111 with any information about Merriweather's whereabouts.
