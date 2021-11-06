LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking the public's assisting in locating an 81-year-old man last seen early Saturday morning.
Police said Michael Borland was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 near the 200 block of Maryland Parkway.
He was wearing a blue and khaki hat, khaki button-up shirt, black and white flannel, gray jacket, blue jeans and blue fluffy slippers. Police described Gorland as Caucasian, 5'10" tall, 170 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-3111. The LVMPD Missing Persons Detail can be reached at 702-828-2907 during business hours.
