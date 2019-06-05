LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley ended about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday after police entered the residence and discovered the suspect was not inside.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded Wednesday morning to a man barricaded in a central valley home after allegedly shooting his girlfriend.
The call came in just before 1 a.m., Metro said.
A woman arrived at her home in the 2000 block of Emerald Green Avenue and became involved in an argument with her boyfriend, the suspect, who she recently started dating, according to police.
The argument escalated when the boyfriend allegedly punched the victim, threatened her with a knife and then shot her in the face as she tried to leave, police said.
After the alleged shooting, the boyfriend drove the victim to Valley Hospital, dropped her off and left, according to Metro. She was transferred to UMC where she was in stable condition.
Patrol officers responded to the boyfriend’s address and found his vehicle parked in the driveway, police said. They made brief contact with the suspect, who expressed his intention to exit. However, he failed to do so.
Officers established containment around the residence and SWAT responded.
Neighbors said they were on edge after police failed to turn up the suspect.
"This neighborhood is kind of intertwined. It's a little bit of a maze, so he can really be anywhere. And yeah it is scary, we're just kind of trying to stay inside and shut in the whole day so nothing happens, and hopefully metro finds him and puts this to rest," said Alexander Ulloa.
Neighbors said they were awakened by the sounds of SWAT moving through the neighborhood and using flash grenades.
"I saw the blast just sort of go towards the police officers and I guess it was the garage, but yeah, very very loud," said Ulloa.
