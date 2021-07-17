LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for a robbery suspect who they said threatened to shoot an employee this month.
On July 9 about 9:25 p.m., police responded to the robbery call in the 7000 block of W. Flamingo Road, near Tenaya Way.
Police said the man depicted in the photos above entered a business and threatened to shoot the employee while demanding money from the register. It was not clear if the man had left with any cash.
The man was described as 30-60 years old, 5'10" to 6' tall, thin build with a shaved head.
Anyone with information is asked to call police 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
