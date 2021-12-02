LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking to identify a man who shot at a convenience store clerk.
The shooting happened at 11:39 a.m. on Nov. 29 at a convenience store near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive.
Police say the suspect had an altercation with the clerk and as he exited the store, he fired one round, striking the clerk. The clerk was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LVMPD described the suspect as 5'11" to 6'1" tall. He last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a face picture of “Eazy E” on the front. The suspect was also holding a red jacket and was wearing prescription glasses.
Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Metro by phone at 702-828-8639, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or visit their website, www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
