LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a man they said vandalized a police vehicle on the Strip earlier this month.
On Nov. 5 about 7:20 p.m., police said a man was seen on surveillance video spray painting "obscenities" on the vehicle parked at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Harmon Avenue.
According to police, the suspect was last seen wearing a red and black long-sleeved jersey with the number 13 on the back.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police at 702-828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
