LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man they say is accused of stabbing a security guard during a theft incident.
According to police, the suspect, identified as Joseph Warren Cunningham, is accused of committing petit larceny on Sunday at approximately 7:20 p.m. When he was stopped by security, the man reportedly produced a knife and stabbed the guard before fleeing on foot, police said.
Police are asking the public for any information in regard to Cunningham's location.
According to police, the 24-year-old man is 5'10, 150, black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, red zip up hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.