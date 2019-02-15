LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking information on an armored car robbery.
Robbery detectives are looking for a suspect who robbed an armored car driver at gunpoint Feb. 14.
In surveillance video, the suspect can be seen exiting a silver sedan and approaching the back of the armored car with what appears to be a firearm. The suspect then picks up a package, gets back in the sedan and drives away.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
