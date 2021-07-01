LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a series of armed robberies and carjackings in the valley involving multiple suspects.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police describe the suspects as Black males, 16 to 20 years old and thin build.
According to police, the suspects will generally target victims arriving at their residence and parking in their driveway or garage. Police say as the victims exit their vehicles, a group of three to five suspects wearing dark clothing and masks will immediately approach.
The suspects usually all produce handguns and order the victims to give up their property and vehicle keys, police say. Once the victims comply, the suspects will leave the area and usually are followed by a second vehicle, police say.
Detectives have obtained video surveillance of a suspect they believe is related to the crimes. They urge anyone who recognizes the suspect based on still photos from the surveillance footage, to contact Northwest Area Command Detective Kolby Kartchner via email at k6632k@lvmpd.com or Detective Philip Zaragoza at p13738z@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com
(1) comment
They haven't yet come up against somebody that carries a gun. That day will come. Then karma...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.