LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were asking the public's help identifying a suspect in a east Las Vegas robbery.
The robbery occurred May 24 at a business in the 2500 block of East Desert Inn Road, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
An undetermined amount of money was stolen, and no one was injured during the robbery, police said.
The male suspect used a knife to steal money from the register, the release said. He was last observed running east from the business.
The suspect appears to be 30 to 40 years old, 5'10" to 6' tall and of medium build.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro's Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
