LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Logan Tingstrom, 15, was last seen in Las Vegas and has been missing since May 6.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in Nevada need the public’s help to find Tingstrom, who has not been seen or heard from him since May 6.
Logan is 5’9, 155 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who has information about Logan Tingstrom should contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 1-702-828-3111 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.
