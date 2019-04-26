LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Detectives were seeking the public's help finding the car and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in east Las Vegas earlier this month.
About 11:25 p.m. April 3, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police patrol officers were dispatched to East Charleston and South Nellis boulevards to investigate reports of an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
On the scene, officers found a woman suffering substantial injuries from being struck by a vehicle, according to a Metro news release. Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene a short time later.
Witnesses told officers the vehicle that struck the woman did not stop and continued east on Charleston, the release said.
The investigation indicated the victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jacqueline Dillon, was with her 7-year-old grandchild and was crossing Charleston between Nellis and Arlington Street, Metro said. The child safely made it to the sidewalk, but Dillon was struck by the vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Charleston. The vehicle continued eastbound.
Detectives learned the suspect vehicle was a white 2011 to 2013 Toyota Corolla S, the release said. The vehicle may have some front-end damage as a result of the collision.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-4060, or Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
