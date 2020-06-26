LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying multiple robbery suspects involved in a downtown Las Vegas carjacking.
On June 20 about 12:36 a.m., authorities received a call of a reported robbery at a gas station in the 2300 block of Fremont Street near Eastern Avenue. An investigation revealed a 58-year-old man was attacked and knocked to the ground by an unidentified suspect. A second suspect took the man's vehicle keys before fleeing in the victim's car with two additional suspects and the attacker.
Police said a fifth suspect was also involved and seen fleeing on foot after the incident. Authorities were able recover the stolen car, but the suspects remain outstanding.
Based on video surveillance footage and images caught during the June 20 incident, the suspects are described as follows:
- Suspect 1: black male wearing dark hoodie, light blue jeans, white sneakers
- Suspect 2: black male wearing dark watch cap, white face masks, dark blue t-shirt, light blue jeans, white sneakers
- Suspect 3: black male wearing red jacket, light blue short, black sneakers
- Suspect 4: black male wearing red visor, light blue NASA t-shirt, dark pants, black and white checkered sneakers
- Suspect 5: black male wearing black Raiders jersey, #84
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD Downtown Patrol Investigations by phone at 702-828-4348. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com
WARNING: The following footage contains violent imagery.
VIDEO: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zIUxL0si78IXBrK2TjHYjKGj-_sY6tHK/view
