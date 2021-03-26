LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking the public's help in locating suspects in commercial robberies that took place in mid March in the northeast valley.
Police say robberies with a deadly weapon were committed during the week of March 14 in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.
Suspect 1 is described as a Black male adult, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5’10” with thin build, brown eyes, shaved head, last seen wearing a red surgical mask, black and white checked zip-up hoodie with smiley faces on it and dark colored jeans.
Suspect 2 is described as a Black male adult, approximately 25 years, 5’8” to 5’10” weighing 180 to 200 pounds, medium to heavy build, black hoodie pulled up over his head, black pants with white stripes in the pocket area, and a black mask.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.
