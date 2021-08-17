LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police are looking for a commercial robbery suspect after a man allegedly demanded money from a victim at gunpoint last weekend.
On Sunday, Aug. 15 about 7:35 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of North Buffalo Drive near Vegas Drive to a reported convenience store robbery.
According to a news release, the suspect, described as a Black man in his 50-60s, pointed a handgun at the victim.
The suspect had short, gray hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, dark jeans, black and white shoes and black face mask.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
