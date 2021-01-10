LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking to identify a man in an attempted robbery on Sunday.
The man entered a business in the 3000 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue, on Jan. 10, with the intention of committing a robbery, according to police.
The man was armed with "several" weapons, police said. He was disarmed by employees and ran away.
No additional details were provided.
Police ask anyone with information to call the them at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit
