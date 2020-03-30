robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police shared a video on social media with hopes to find a suspect in the assault and robbery shown. 

The surveillance camera footage, shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, was from March 28 at about 1:18 a.m. near Sirius Avenue and Arville Street. 

Few additional details were provided.

If you recognize this individual or have any information, please contact Sgt. McMurtry at (702) 828-2823 or T8375M@LVMPD.com reference event #LLV200300130780.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised. 

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

