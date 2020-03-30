LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police shared a video on social media with hopes to find a suspect in the assault and robbery shown.
The surveillance camera footage, shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, was from March 28 at about 1:18 a.m. near Sirius Avenue and Arville Street.
Few additional details were provided.
If you recognize this individual or have any information, please contact Sgt. McMurtry at (702) 828-2823 or T8375M@LVMPD.com reference event #LLV200300130780.
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.
**DETS NEED HELP** On 03/28/2020 at approximately 0118 hours, a Robbery occurred in the area of Sirius Ave and Arville St. If you recognize this individual or have any information, please contact Sgt. McMurtry at 702-828-2823 or T8375M@LVMPD.com reference event # LLV200300130780. pic.twitter.com/fqq2heX4p5— LVMPD SVAC (@LVMPDSVAC) March 31, 2020
