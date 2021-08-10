LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for an armed robbery suspect connected to an Aug. 9 incident near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue.
The suspect is described as a Black male adult in his 20s, with bleached dreadlocks, a shaved hair design and skinny frame.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
