ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT

Las Vegas police need the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect connected to an incident on Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue on Aug. 9, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for an armed robbery suspect connected to an Aug. 9 incident near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Black male adult in his 20s, with bleached dreadlocks, a shaved hair design and skinny frame.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

