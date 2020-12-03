LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for additional victims connected to a sexual assault suspect who was arrested in November.
According to a news release, John Washington, 33, was arrested on Nov. 25 in connection to sex crimes committed against a juvenile.
The investigation revealed Washington may have had access to additional victims, according to police.
Detectives recently #arrested 33-year-old John Washington for sex crimes against a juvenile. They believe Washington may have had access to additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of Washington or knows about his crimes is urged to contact #LVMPD.@CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/n2gWBAgUSF— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 3, 2020
Anyone who may have been a victim of Washington or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet atwww.crimestoppersofnv.com.
