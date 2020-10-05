LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking additional victims after a suspect allegedly entered a residence and attempted to sexually assault a woman in the southwest valley on Sunday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say 36-year-old Carlos Montero entered a residence at the 9800 block of Silver Chaps Court in the Silverado Ranch neighborhood and attempted to sexually assault an adult woman. Police arrested Montero for burglary, attempted burglary, kidnapping, attempted sexual assault and battery.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims in the Silverado Ranch neighborhood and urge them to come forward, if they believe they have been a victim.
The LVMPD Sexual Assault Section can be reached at 702-828-3421. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.
Friends got his paycheck & he’s fled back to Mexico,!
