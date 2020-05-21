LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for additional victims following the arrest of Denzel Loyd, a man connected to multiple sex crimes with at least one minor.
Loyd, 34, was arrested by Las Vegas police's vice detectives on May 14. He faces multiple charges including: sex trafficking of a child, attempted kidnapping and luring a child to engage in sex acts, according to a release.
Police believe Loyd may have had contact with other juveniles via social media.
Anyone with information about Loyd or possible victim are encouraged to contact the Vice Section at 702-828-3455. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
