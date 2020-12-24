LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for three missing juveniles last seen around midnight on Wednesday night.
Andrea, Anamarie and Alyssa Angel, ages 10, 12 and 14 were last seen around 12:00 a.m. on Dec. 24 near the 900 block of Niblick Drive near West Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.
Police say the juveniles could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Details about the clothing the girls were wearing when they were last seen, are unknown.
All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing girls, and anyone with information about their location is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.
