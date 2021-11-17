11/10 ROBBERY
LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they're looking for three suspects in a robbery earlier this month.

On Nov. 10 about 6:43 p.m., police said the three men committed an armed robbery in the 3000 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sunrise Hospital.

Police provided photos and descriptions of the men:

  • Suspect 1: Approximately 6’2” tall, medium build, wearing all black clothing and a ski mask
  • Suspect 2: Approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, with multicolored shoes and ski mask
  • Suspect 3: Approximately 6’ tall, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a multicolored ski mask

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.