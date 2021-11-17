LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they're looking for three suspects in a robbery earlier this month.
On Nov. 10 about 6:43 p.m., police said the three men committed an armed robbery in the 3000 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sunrise Hospital.
Police provided photos and descriptions of the men:
- Suspect 1: Approximately 6’2” tall, medium build, wearing all black clothing and a ski mask
- Suspect 2: Approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, with multicolored shoes and ski mask
- Suspect 3: Approximately 6’ tall, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a multicolored ski mask
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
