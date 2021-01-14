LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two robbery suspects in the Laughlin area.
The suspects are wanted in a Jan. 11 strong-arm robbery where the victim is in serious condition, police say. Las Vegas Metropolitan detectives are looking for two subjects last seen wearing hats. need help in identifying these suspects.
Police urge the public to contact LVMPD Detective W. Hemingway with any information at 702-298-2223 or 702-299-2104.
